comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority spent ‘exorbitant’ amounts marketing to visitors as lockdowns dropped demand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority spent ‘exorbitant’ amounts marketing to visitors as lockdowns dropped demand

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • For the 2020 fiscal year, HTA estimated the cost per arrival for every U.S. visitor was $7.13, up more than 118% from the prior year. The cost per arrival for Japan during fiscal year 2020 was significantly higher at $17.17, a nearly 201% increase.

    For the 2020 fiscal year, HTA estimated the cost per arrival for every U.S. visitor was $7.13, up more than 118% from the prior year. The cost per arrival for Japan during fiscal year 2020 was significantly higher at $17.17, a nearly 201% increase.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers relaxed in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers relaxed in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Friday.

It cost the Hawaii Tourism Authority more than $381 in marketing dollars for every visitor from Japan who came to the isles in November. Read more

Previous Story
Nareit Hawaii awards 2 housing grants

Scroll Up