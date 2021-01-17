Hawaii Tourism Authority spent ‘exorbitant’ amounts marketing to visitors as lockdowns dropped demand
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:34 p.m.
For the 2020 fiscal year, HTA estimated the cost per arrival for every U.S. visitor was $7.13, up more than 118% from the prior year. The cost per arrival for Japan during fiscal year 2020 was significantly higher at $17.17, a nearly 201% increase.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beachgoers relaxed in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Friday.