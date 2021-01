Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui Ocean Center, one of Hawaii’s top visitor attractions, reopened Friday after a 10-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Phase one of a three-phase plan permits only ocean center members and annual pass holders access. Members will receive free admission but must make reservations online.

Phase two will allow all Maui County residents to visit the aquarium for free on weekends, and phase three will see a general admission reopening.

According to the State of Hawaii Data Book, the Maui Ocean Center saw attendance of 442,500 in 2019. The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guests with online reservations only. Guests and employees must undergo temperature checks at the gate, wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

Marketing Director Toni Rojas told the Maui News the center employed more than 100 people prior to the pandemic but has “significantly” fewer now. She declined to elaborate.