Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Jan. 8 – 14, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Jan. 8-14 >> Laurie Pui Ling Au and Tyler Sho Matsubayashi >> Ricardo Valenzuela Carrillo Jr. and Ashley Pololena Barrozo >> Levi Sean Collins and Brandon Lee Burns >> Scott Douglas De Coito and Chelsy Ann Napualani Kukahiko >> Anjelik Jennifer Espanola and Gavin James Aspelund >> Lily Etta Ford and Matthew Andrew Stapleton >> Jessica Estella Garcia and Hilda Caridad Fernandez >> Jessica Leilani Grant and Paul Ryan Monaco >> Roy Franklin Houchin III and Hayriye Nehir Yimaz >> Liko Moore Katsutani and Whitney Lee Kim >> Joshua Leo’ola Maikalani Eclarin Kealanahele and Sydney Dee Waite >> Sydney Morgan Kinhalt and David Donovan Browning >> Christian Shaun Ferrer Marquez and Khristine Rea Calibuso Marin >> Ronald Allen McDaniel and Susan Dalena Stevens >> Jed Tadashi Miyazaki and Darlene Sadano Ferreira >> Patrick Mario Masaichi Nii and Taryn Pilialoha Saiki Bundalian >> Camila Viviana Ramos and Jovany Moses Boubion >> Taylor Kiana Rojas and Gerardo Enriquez Jr. >> Brian Maika’i Taheny and Deja Cheylies Leialoha Ceruti >> Rebecca Susan Tang and Kyler Daniel Vazquez >> Dale Joshua Tubon and Jascilyn Kelly-Ann Marie Baligad >> Clarence McCurdy Virtue III and Beatriz da Silva Cantelmo >> Allen Galinato Yadao and Janet Matute Leano >> Samanta Francisca Zeppelin Gallegos and David Patrick Carson >> Xu Zhang and Laurence Raymond Orr BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Jan. 8-14 >> Hendrix Kahina`i`ikehohonu Apostadiro >> Maeve Lorraine Ballenger >> Lily-Ann Melody Mele-Anna Barros-Lopes >> Aina Masayuki Keita Chikuma >> Kaezlee Nicol Baloran Eugenio >> Chevelle Kelani Gasper >> Ximena Marianne Gonzalez >> Elijah Kainalu Gumm >> Brieana Katsuyo Inenaga >> Lennox Itsuo Iriguchi >> Raven Bobbi Jordan >> Kasper Owin Ka Haku Kealoha Kepani-Lai >> Aqua Sophia Kilihe’a Kiphart >> Jamil Kekoali’i-Bailey Merchant II >> Righteous Amu Kailiananei Arisi Saanelei Milikini Kumuhone >> Zayden Kekamahoomaluokealii Molina-Fonoti >> Khaleesi Kahaunani Enos Nawatani >> Princeton Eros Andrada Pascua >> Soul Koa Ruiz >> Ash Isamu Saito >> Ayden Iokepa Siobal >> Morris Lee Syverson >> Otto James Wharton >> Kaimana Joel Kawaiola Wilson Previous Story Nareit Hawaii awards 2 housing grants