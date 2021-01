Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The impeachment of Donald Trump for a second time by the U.S. House of Representatives brought conflicting feelings.

There was little question this historically corrupt and pathetically needy man deserved sanction for plotting to overturn by lies, threats and force a fair election in which voters decisively denied him a second term and chose Joe Biden to lead us out of the deadly pandemic.

The concern is that impeachment won’t actually result in Trump’s early removal or further punishment, with the U.S. Senate unlikely to convict.

In that event, it becomes hollow symbolism that keeps the national focus on Trump well after Jan. 20 while the Senate trial plays out, when he should instead become a smaller and smaller speck in the rearview mirror as Congress and the nation focus on returning our people and economy to health.

Also troubling was the lightning speed with which Trump was impeached a week before his term would end anyway.

The 25th Amendment is the tool the Constitution gives us for emergency removal of an unhinged president.

Impeachment has historically been a deliberative process allowing for fact-gathering, hearings and full debate, and departing from the model — especially when there’s no real chance of removal — sets a bad precedent.

If the current group of hyper-partisan Republicans regains control of the House in 2022, it’s easy to see them impeaching Biden in their first week.

The window has closed for Democrats to stake their politics on making Trump the bogeyman.

By electing Biden and giving Democrats control of both houses of Congress, voters trusted them to act decisively to address our country’s challenges — and they’re on the clock from Day One to show good faith in delivering.

Trump’s obstruction has hindered an orderly transfer of power, and the Senate is far behind schedule in vetting Biden’s Cabinet appointees, impeding his ability to move quickly on COVID-19 and the economy.

The early days of the new Congress should be laser-focused on confirming Biden’s Cabinet and quickly advancing a 100-day agenda to get our country out from under the crushing pandemic and restore trust in the government both among our own citizens and abroad.

Instead, because of the impeachment we’ll still be talking mostly about Donald Trump as Jan. 20 passes. Instead of a needed lowering of the temperature, tensions will remain on high boil.

The Jan. 6 riot incited by Trump was a direct assault on Congress, and it’s understandable that members — including 10 Republicans — thought the unprecedented attack on our constitutional democracy deserved a stern response.

But the new Democratic majority must recognize their primary concern is to prove they can govern and produce quick and meaningful action to relieve our country’s suffering.

Now that they’ve unleashed impeachment, it’s incumbent on them to be creative in finishing it without shifting focus from the promises that brought them to power.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.