Honolulu’s George Gusman calls it a day after storied career as a football official

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talked with head linesman George Gusman during the Big 12 championship. Gusman, right, is also the baseball coach at Saint Louis.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER George Gusman will continue as the baseball coach at his alma mater, Saint Louis School, where his team won the 2014 state title.

When time ended in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, so, too did the remarkable career of somebody else on the field at the elite level of his game that night — head linesman George Gusman. Read more

