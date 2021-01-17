comscore Rainbow Wahine rally fizzles at CSU Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine rally fizzles at CSU Bakersfield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Andie Easley scored 15 points and Lexus Green sank five free throws in the final 1:29 as Cal State Bakersfield fought off a Hawaii rally for a 51-43 win on Saturday at Icardo Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 17, 2021

Scroll Up