Editorial: Let us pull back from the brink | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Let us pull back from the brink

  • Today
  • Updated 1:57 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. was clear in his many orations about the role of nonviolent action in achieving a just cause. “We who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension,” he once said. “We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive.” Violence does not yield solutions, according to King, only more destruction. Read more

Column: View fascism as rapid action through time, fueled by a charismatic but self-interested leader

