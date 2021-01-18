comscore Plans for 2 more Ward towers set for review | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Plans for 2 more Ward towers set for review

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

A state agency regulating development in Kakaako has scheduled public hearings in March to consider plans for developing two more condominium towers at Ward Village. Read more

Previous Story
Waikiki Shell to be used in effort to return stranded American Samoa residents home

Scroll Up