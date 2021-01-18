comscore Ferd Lewis: Chris Kirk overcomes demons to place second and retain his PGA card | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Chris Kirk overcomes demons to place second and retain his PGA card

  • By Ferd Lewis
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Eight months ago, compelled to put his career on “indefinite” hold while working through the fog of alcoholism, depression and anxiety that had increasingly engulfed him, Chris Kirk could have scarcely imagined the view that would be his on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up