Ferd Lewis: Chris Kirk overcomes demons to place second and retain his PGA card

Eight months ago, compelled to put his career on “indefinite” hold while working through the fog of alcoholism, depression and anxiety that had increasingly engulfed him, Chris Kirk could have scarcely imagined the view that would be his on Sunday.

Here Kirk was on a picturesque blue-sky afternoon with a couple of butterflies alighting behind him the clubhouse leader at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the possessor of a whole lot more.

So, when an official interrupted his leisurely post-round practice range session with a report that Kevin Na was at the 18th hole, a 2-foot birdie putt away from winning the event, Kirk took the news in stride and packed up, content in having achieved his mission.

While he would have cherished a fifth PGA Tour victory, Kirk had already gotten most of what he came to Waialae Country Club for, having left his personal demons behind while re-gaining his membership card with a share of a second-place finish with Joaquin Niemann.

After years of struggle, the 35-year-old Kirk had regained an equilibrium, not only on the course this week with four consecutive rounds of 65 for a 20-under-par 260, but in his life and career.

“I’m very thankful, very grateful that I’m still able to do this,” Kirk said. “The last few years have been pretty wild with some up-and-downs for me. But to be in this situation, to be healthy, to have a clear mind and a clear conscience is amazing, and golf is very much secondary to that. But, still, it’s my career, it’s what I love to do and to be able to have a week like I did this week is very gratifying. I ’m just beyond words thankful.”

An exhale moment came Sunday below the 18th green when he sent the ball bounding from 78 feet to within a foot and a half of the cup to set up the birdie that would give him, for the moment at least, the tournament lead.

“I pretty much knew when the I hit that chip and saw the nice spin on it that I was going to be OK (on regaining the membership),” Kirk said. “It is incredible. I would never have guessed that it would work out the way this week needing a top-3 finish to keep going.”

Or that he would go 7 under par over the final 13 holes to accomplish it.

The day had started with bogeys on two of the first three holes and mounting questions about whether he could achieve the third place — or better — finish needed to pile up enough FedEx Cup points retain his card since his major medical extension would lapse after Sony.

Despite all that was riding on his performance this week, Kirk said he tried not to treat it as a “do-or-die” scenario, a far cry from the past.

Kirk said, “I think that there were a number of years there where I just wasn’t very happy with who I was and what I was doing and I was just kind of trying to hide from that. I chose alcohol to kind of get me away from where I was. You know, a lot of lying and hiding and the life that you live in that situation.”

In May Kirk announced on Twitter, “I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now. I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own. I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don’t know when I’ll be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support.”

There would be an outpouring that touched Kirk and his family, reminders of which clearly resonated with him Sunday as golfers and volunteers stopped by to offer pats on the back and express their solidarity.

Kirk said, “I think the biggest perspective for me is … I can wake up every day and I’m happy that I am who I am, and I have nothing to hide. You know, I just feel like I’m doing the best I can and enjoying life. It’s as simple as that.”

