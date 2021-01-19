comscore Column: Treaty offers U.S. a way to push for ban on nuclear weapons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Treaty offers U.S. a way to push for ban on nuclear weapons

  • By Ann Wright
  • Ann Wright

As a U.S. Army veteran and a survivor of the nuclear missile attack scare in Hawaii three years ago, I am glad to celebrate on Jan. 22, 2021, the new international peace initiative, the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The nuclear missile attack scare we endured here in Hawaii should compel our citizens to think seriously about joining the worldwide nuclear weapons abolition efforts.

