comscore Editorial: Rebuilding trust in prosecutor’s office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rebuilding trust in prosecutor’s office

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

In the wake of the Kealoha scandal and a recent audit that slammed office leadership, the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is overdue for an overhaul. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: No counting for the homeless

Scroll Up