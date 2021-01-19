Column: A wish list for local breweries in the year ahead

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New year, new possibilities. I think I can speak for all of us in expressing a hope for a return to normal in our lives in 2021. The challenges of the past 12 months have changed the way we interact socially, completely altering one of our most basic human needs, to connect physically with other people. Often those connections are made over a beer, and that is something I truly miss. But there is much to be hopeful about in 2021 and I, for one, can’t wait to see what this year has to offer.

The light at the end of the tunnel?: I’m truly looking forward to a day when I no longer see stress and worry on the faces of my friends and colleagues.

The brewery, bar and restaurant industry has been devastated over the last year. The difficulties endured by owners, managers and employees are impossible to fully define. It has been inspiring to see the true grit and determination of people struggling to keep their businesses alive with little to no help, but the constant stress of mounting bills, the threat of more shutdowns and the uncertainty of never being able to plan more than a few weeks out — all these factors have taken a toll.

But I’m hopeful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that at some point this year I’ll see relief on people’s faces. Until then, please continue to visit your favorite local spot, because everyone needs the support more than ever.

A sure sign of hope: As tough as 2020 was, it didn’t stop progress. Through all of the shutdowns the team at Lokahi Brewing Co. continued to build out a facility at 1160 S. King St. Yes, we have a brand new local brewery to look forward to in 2021!

The small brewhouse and tap room have been underway for many years and, despite the inconvenience of completing the project during a pandemic, work has continued. To keep track of the progess toward opening day, follow Lokahi on Instagram and Facebook @LokahiBrewing.

Sharing a glass again: One thing I sure do miss is enjoying a beer at a concert or sporting event. Honestly, it doesn’t matter which beer — any beer, and in a plastic cup for that matter. I hope at some point this year we’ll be able to enjoy some live music or catch a game in person with friends.

Let’s see more local craft lagers: I am hopeful enough about a return to normalcy that I feel I can make a request of our local breweries — it’s time to catch up to the rest of the country in brewing super high-quality lagers, something seriously lacking in Hawaii.

I’d like to see more locally made renditions. We’ve had a few efforts here and there, but nowhere near the level of dedication and effort seen in breweries across our country.

Lets see some authentic Czech pale lagers, Italian pilsners, Bavarian helles … let’s even get creative with New World hopped pale lagers. I know these are not easy projects and take a lot of extra time, effort and money, but Hawaii needs to step up.

This is my hope list for 2021. Some of these wishes may come true and some may not, but I like to think positively. Until then, we can all do our part for our island community by staying safe, protecting each other and keeping our numbers down.

Tim Golden, a certified cicerone, shares his obsession with all things craft beer on the third week of each month. He is part owner of Village Bottle Shop in Kakaako.