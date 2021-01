Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is with a heavy heart that I announce this will be my last submission to “Crave.” I am so grateful for the five years that I was able to share my passion for cocktails and hospitality with all of you. I am moving on to take a position in the medical industry, but I’d like to say thank you to those who took the time to read my articles and even stop me in stores to comment. It has been so satisfying to spark joy and a little cocktail education throughout our aloha state.

I’m dedicating this last article to two of my most influential mentors — who are rarely recognized and always work the hardest, setting an example for everyone around them.

For the Meister Himself

This first cocktail honors my former boss Warren Shon, the man who makes Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii run. Not only is he the head honcho, he leads by pure example. He is probably the most humble man I know, with the best palate around. His tireless work ethic and genuine love for his people and what he does is evident EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Warren never cuts corners and executes his responsibilities with the highest level of character, a source of pride for those who work for him.

Those who know him also know that while he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to spirits, he has remained a loyal Jagermeister enthusiast throughout the years. This variation on the boulevardier cocktail utilizes the German amaro in place of sweet vermouth, also incorporating espresso syrup to add a rich coffee element to the flavor profile.

It is robust, full of life, and ready to win, just like Warren.

1-1/2 ounces rye whiskey

1/2 ounce Campari Italian liqueur

1 ounce Jagermeister original herbal liqueur

1/2 ounce espresso syrup (see note)

Add all ingredients to mixing glass. Add ice, stir and strain over large ice cube into bucket glass.

Garnish: Wide orange twist, oils squeezed over top

Espresso Syrup: Combine 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water in small skillet over high heat, stirring. Once mixture is golden, whisk in 1/2 cup espresso. Simmer a couple of minutes; cool. Will keep refrigerated 2 weeks.

Subtle Details

This cocktail is dedicated to Chuck Furuya, an icon in our industry, who taught me to follow my passion from the very beginning. One of Chuck’s many wonderful traits is that he is a lifter of others. He finds the very best in them, highlights those gifts, then does everything in his power to help those people succeed. I am but one humble example of the effect he can have. Since I first worked with him at Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar and beyond, he has opened my eyes to the beauty that can be found in the details. From creating a tailored experience for each guest, to distinguishing authentic wines with soul, to sharing that knowledge with others, he taught me hospitality at its core, and those lessons will never leave me.

This cocktail has the attributes of the wines that Chuck advocates, those with balance and finesse, that are refreshing and gulpable. Along with gin, it features a light and ethereal blanc vermouth made in Chambery, France. It is almost as delightful as spending time with Chuck and his beautiful family.

1 ounce gin (citrusy and floral, like Suntory Roku or Aviation)

2 ounces Dolin Vermouth de Chambery

1/2 ounce calamansi puree (like Boiron frozen puree)

3/4 ounce Japanese cucumber juice or 6 slices Japanese cucumbers, muddled (crushed)

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissoved in 1 part water)

Combine ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Roll (pour from one shaker into another) and strain over fresh ice into highball glass.

Garnish: Long cucumber ribbon, mint sprig and thin lemon wheels

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.