REHAB CEO, Dr. Timothy Roe, to step down in the fall

Dr. Timothy Roe, the longest- serving CEO in the history of REHAB Hospital of the Pacific, will retire in the fall.

Roe started at REHAB in 2001 and has been its president and CEO for the past 10 years. The REHAB board of directors said Monday it has started a nationwide search to find a new CEO while Roe remains on board to assist with the transition.

REHAB is an acute-care rehabilitation hospital with specially designed programs for stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedics, amputee and general rehabilitation.

“It has been an honor for me to devote a significant part of my life to helping REHAB and its patients,” Roe said in remarks to his staff. “I am grateful to the staff, physicians, nurses, and board members who have helped build an organization so committed to the care of Hawaii’s community and I am confident that REHAB will continue to be a leader in rehabilitative care long into the future.”

REHAB Chairman Glenn Sexton acknowledged Roe’s contributions and dedication to REHAB’s mission of rebuilding the lives of those with physical and cognitive disabilities from injury or disease.

“While we are sad to see Dr. Roe retire we are grateful for his time with us positioning REHAB for continued success and we wish him all the best in the future,” Sexton said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have had strong leadership to guide us throughout the years, especially over the past unprecedented year. Current leaders of our organization will allow us to continue to have the stability and guidance during the transition we need while we search for our next CEO.”

Under Roe’s leadership, REHAB was often ranked among the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country, and the hospital underwent a multiyear, facilitywide renovation, updating patient and administrative areas, therapy equipment and network infrastructure.