Storm front brings flooding, power outages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A westward-marching weather front with sometimes strong winds peeled the roof off a house above Kaimuki on Monday, toppled a large tree across from Safeway in Kailua, sent a piece of roof flashing into power lines in town and took out power to thousands across Oahu. Read more

A westward-marching weather front with sometimes strong winds peeled the roof off a house above Kaimuki on Monday, toppled a large tree across from Safeway in Kailua, sent a piece of roof flashing into power lines in town and took out power to thousands across Oahu.

The advancing storm stalled over Maui and parts of Hawaii island Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain across the eastern half of the state.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Molokai and parts of Maui. Over 24 hours more than 12 inches of rain was reported on Molokai and over 5 inches on Maui by late Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain would continue overnight and shift toward Oahu and Kauai today and tonight.

“Although heavy showers will be possible … we are expecting these showers to be moving and not staying stationary like” Monday, according to the weather service.

The threat for flash flooding will decrease but still remain possible today.

By Wednesday most of the frontal moisture should be west of the state, with a return to typical tradewind showers across the state, the weather service said.

Some lingering heavy showers will be possible over Kauai on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Electric reported on its power outage map for Oahu at 5 p.m. that 3,444 customers were without power in Makaha, Nanakuli and Waianae.

Another 3,246 customers were affected in Heeia, Kaneohe and Waikalua and 403 in Hauula, Laie and Punaluu.

“We had small pocket outages. … So the wind is really causing some issues here and there,” said Hawaiian Electric spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan. Power was being restored rapidly, she said.

The Maui Department of Parks and Recreation closed Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley three hours early Monday because of heavy rain and flooding. The park was expected to reopen today at 7 a.m.

Baldwin and Hookipa beach parks remained closed because of forecast high surf and flooding. Crews were responding to a rockfall on Honoapiilani Highway in Honokowai.