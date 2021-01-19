comscore Storm front brings flooding, power outages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Storm front brings flooding, power outages

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man wearing a face mask Monday walked in the rain across Waialae Avenue.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A window washer was working in Kaimuki, which was barely visible in the rain Monday.

A westward-marching weather front with sometimes strong winds peeled the roof off a house above Kaimuki on Monday, toppled a large tree across from Safeway in Kailua, sent a piece of roof flashing into power lines in town and took out power to thousands across Oahu. Read more

