Harris English and Chris Kirk continue their comebacks in PGA Tour’s Hawaii swing
By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Kirk tracked his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Sony Open on Saturday. Kirk tied for second to maintain his status on the PGA Tour.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kevin Na blasted out of a bunker onto the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday at Waialae Country Club. Na went on to win the tournament by one shot.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Harris English hit from the 11th tee box during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii last Thursday at Waialae Country Club. English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui the previous week and tied for 32nd at Waialae.