comscore HPU’s West claims women’s hoops award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU’s West claims women’s hoops award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific University’s Olivia West was selected as the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod women’s basketball player of the week on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: Chris Kirk overcomes demons to place second and retain his PGA card
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up