HPU’s West claims women’s hoops award

Hawaii Pacific University’s Olivia West was selected as the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod women’s basketball player of the week on Monday.

The senior transfer from Launceston, Australia, finished with 30 points to lead the Sharks to a 69-56 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Sunday.

West shot 10-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc, and went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

HPU (3-0) also defeated UH-Hilo 69-46 on Saturday and the Sharks’ winning streak stands at 28 games dating back to last season.

Hawaii Pacific will host Chaminade on Saturday at noon at the Shark Tank.

Vulcans’ Tait-Jones tops Hawaii pod

Hawaii-Hilo’s Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones earned the PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod men’s basketball player of the week.

The freshman from Wellington, New Zealand, finished with 41 points and 20 rebounds in UH-Hilo’s two victories over Hawaii Pacific in conference play.

The Vulcans swept the Sharks, defeating them 79-71 on Saturday and 82-77 on Saturday.

Tait-Jones had 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals from the first victory and had 20 points and 11 boards for the second.

Hawaii-Hilo will have a couple of weeks to rest and will face Chaminade on Jan. 30.