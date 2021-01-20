Off the News: Citizen presence missed at Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s more than the music, food and festivities we’re missing today. This opening of the state Legislature is anything but what’s traditional for Hawaii. Read more

But what’s missing most of all is the gathering of people — not only on this day, but through most of the upcoming session, the public must go through the virtual doors of online testimony and committee meetings, not the real ones.

Personal presence of the voters is an essential ingredient in democracy. We hope it’s restored, sooner rather than later.