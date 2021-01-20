comscore Honolulu police officers and Hibiscus Drive residents recall a calamity that killed 4 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police officers and Hibiscus Drive residents recall a calamity that killed 4

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Two orchid lei hung on the fence as Honolulu police officers departed after paying their respects Tuesday at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.

    Two orchid lei hung on the fence as Honolulu police officers departed after paying their respects Tuesday at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.

  • COURTESY SWAPNAL ACHARYA Last year a shooting and massive fire, above, occurred that claimed the lives of four people, including police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

    Last year a shooting and massive fire, above, occurred that claimed the lives of four people, including police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers stood and paid their respects outside the residence on Hibiscus Drive in Waikiki where one year ago a shooting and massive fire took place. The events from Jan. 19, 2020, claimed the lives of four people, including Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

    Honolulu police officers stood and paid their respects outside the residence on Hibiscus Drive in Waikiki where one year ago a shooting and massive fire took place. The events from Jan. 19, 2020, claimed the lives of four people, including Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, concrete foundations and remnants of older structures at the residence.

    Concrete foundations and remnants of older structures at the residence.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A burned vehicle and rubble were all that was left four days after the tragedy.

    A burned vehicle and rubble were all that was left four days after the tragedy.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP The tragedy claimed the lives of officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama.

    The tragedy claimed the lives of officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama.

A contractor working on the home site opened up the gate, and in silence the officers walked through and stood gazing at the place where their fellow officers Tiffany Enriquez, 38, and Kaulike Kalama, 34, were fatally shot. Read more

