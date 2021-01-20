Honolulu police officers and Hibiscus Drive residents recall a calamity that killed 4
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:08 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Two orchid lei hung on the fence as Honolulu police officers departed after paying their respects Tuesday at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.
COURTESY SWAPNAL ACHARYA
Last year a shooting and massive fire, above, occurred that claimed the lives of four people, including police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police officers stood and paid their respects outside the residence on Hibiscus Drive in Waikiki where one year ago a shooting and massive fire took place. The events from Jan. 19, 2020, claimed the lives of four people, including Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, concrete foundations and remnants of older structures at the residence.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A burned vehicle and rubble were all that was left four days after the tragedy.
COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP
The tragedy claimed the lives of officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama.