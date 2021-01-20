comscore Leaders criticize ‘chronic mismanagement’ of Native Hawaiian burials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Leaders criticize ‘chronic mismanagement’ of Native Hawaiian burials

Island burial council leaders are accusing the state of “systemic and chronic mismanagement” of a program developed three decades ago to handle the discovery of Native Hawaiian burials and are calling on the Legislature, which convenes today, to establish a working group to implement reforms. Read more

