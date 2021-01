Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic has announced the hiring of two chiropractors.

>> Drs. Halee Ternes and Mikey Provost were hired as chiropractors. Company founder Dr. Aki Oshita said in a news release that both “are well-positioned to serve our growing clientele of pregnant women, as well as post-partum women and their infants.”

Lili‘uokalani Trust has announced the hiring of Tina Keane as investment director. Keane, who has more than 20 years of experience as a finance professional, most recently worked at Kamehameha Schools, where she sourced new managers, determined strategic and tactical allocations and helped manage the school’s portfolio.

