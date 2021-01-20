Opening of Hawaii Legislature closed to public but viewable online, on ‘Olelo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The public will not be allowed into the state Capitol today for the opening day of the legislative session — or for the foreseeable future during the session — but can watch today’s limited and subdued proceedings via YouTube and ‘Olelo television.

No speeches or entertainment are planned. And no one without official business will be allowed inside as state officials worry about the dual threats of spreading COVID-19 and the potential for violent protests coinciding with the inaugurations of incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Even if some people are able to get around barriers and armed security surrounding the Capitol, the stairwells and elevators to get inside remain locked, as they have been since the Capitol shut down to the public following last year’s session as COVID-19 spread across the islands.

Both the House and Senate are planning to open the legislative session at 10 a.m. today, as required by the state Constitution.

The Senate proceedings are scheduled to be streamed online at youtube.com/hawaiisenate.

The House proceedings are scheduled to be broadcast on ‘Olelo channel 49 and livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCvoLAX1ww3e63K8qQ5of0bw.

“While we are hopeful that the people of Hawaii will continue to express their views peacefully, it is important to protect the health and safety of our House members, staff, and the general public,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said Tuesday in a statement. “Accordingly, we will be concentrating on critical business matters when we are convened in person in the House chamber.”