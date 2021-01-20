comscore Opening of Hawaii Legislature closed to public but viewable online, on ‘Olelo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Opening of Hawaii Legislature closed to public but viewable online, on ‘Olelo

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

The public will not be allowed into the state Capitol today for the opening day of the legislative session — or for the foreseeable future during the session — but can watch today’s limited and subdued proceedings via YouTube and ‘Olelo television. Read more

