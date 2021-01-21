Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Tune in to Olelo for key speeches Today Updated 6:56 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the vein of more virtual access to political participation, so crucial during the ongoing pandemic, Olelo Community Media will livecast two key events next week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the vein of more virtual access to political participation, so crucial during the ongoing pandemic, Olelo Community Media will livecast two key events next week. On Monday will come Gov. David Ige’s State of the State address; on Wednesday, it’ll by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s State of the Judiciary speech. Both will start at 10 a.m. on channel 49. These will add to Olelo’s weekly “Live at the Legislature,” which airs Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. throughout the legislative session. Previous Story Editorial: Nation in crisis need healing