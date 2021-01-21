Off the News: Tune in to Olelo for key speeches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the vein of more virtual access to political participation, so crucial during the ongoing pandemic, Olelo Community Media will livecast two key events next week. On Monday will come Gov. David Ige’s State of the State address; on Wednesday, it’ll by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s State of the Judiciary speech. Both will start at 10 a.m. on channel 49.

These will add to Olelo’s weekly “Live at the Legislature,” which airs Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. throughout the legislative session.