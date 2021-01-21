comscore Longtime Honolulu fire chief Neves to retire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Longtime Honolulu fire chief Neves to retire

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Manuel Neves, chief of the Honolulu Fire Department, will be retiring after 42 years with the department, the last eight as chief. He’s shown at the fire department headquarters on South Street.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Manuel Neves, chief of the Honolulu Fire Department, will be retiring after 42 years with the department, the last eight as chief. He’s shown at the fire department headquarters on South Street.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017 The 2017 Marco Polo high-rise fire after which Neves pushed for condo sprinkler retrofitting legislation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017

    The 2017 Marco Polo high-rise fire after which Neves pushed for condo sprinkler retrofitting legislation.

Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves announced Wednesday he will retire Feb. 28 after 42 years of servi­ce — eight years as chief, holding the position longer than 14 of his predecessors. Read more

Previous Story
New prosecutor wants surgeon general’s case dismissed

Scroll Up