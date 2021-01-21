comscore Peaceful messages delivered at Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Peaceful messages delivered at Capitol

  • By William Cole and Cassie Ordonio wcole@staradvertiser.com cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii state flags were placed around the state Capitol by local farmers and their supporters on Wednesday. The annual rally has been held for the past 11 years on the opening day of the state Legislature to press elected officials on the issue of food sustainability.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A veteran Edward Odquina was the lone Trump supporter at the fortified Capitol during the morning of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Aileen Witt held a sign along Beretania Street at the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of local farmers.

A sizable security force that tried to be as low key as possible loomed over the Hawaii Capitol Wednesday as a taro farming sustainability group peacefully took center stage with 10,000 Hawaii state flags planted on the lawn, a band and the give-away of 10,000 taro plantings. Read more

