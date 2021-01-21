Peaceful messages delivered at Capitol

By William Cole and Cassie Ordonio wcole@staradvertiser.com
cordonio@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii state flags were placed around the state Capitol by local farmers and their supporters on Wednesday. The annual rally has been held for the past 11 years on the opening day of the state Legislature to press elected officials on the issue of food sustainability.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A veteran Edward Odquina was the lone Trump supporter at the fortified Capitol during the morning of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Aileen Witt held a sign along Beretania Street at the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of local farmers.