Two virtual community meetings on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District next week highlight the final two weeks of the public comment period on the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The online sessions are scheduled for 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 “to discuss the EIS process, the accompanying conceptual master plan and how comments and questions regarding the EIS can be submitted for consideration,” according to a NASED release.

The draft environmental impact statement was published on Dec. 23 and the 45-day public-comment period closes on Feb. 8.

Information on registering for the meetings is available under the “meeting and events” tab at nased.hawaii.gov.

Along with the community meetings, comments can be submitted via email to NASED.EIS@wilsonokamoto.com or by mail to ‘NASED Comments’ at 1907 South Beretania St. #400, Honolulu, HI 96826.

“Our goal is to receive maximum feedback from a wide audience, so we can continue to make informed decisions that will help ensure the success of the NASED project,” Chris Kinimaka, Public Works Administrator for the State of Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, said in the release.

Following the comment period, any adjustments will be wrapped into the final EIS, which is projected for completion this summer.

The draft EIS did not identify “any major environmental concerns, such as hazardous contaminants that pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of the people who currently use/visit Aloha Stadium or to nearby residents and businesses.”