Thoughts on state House Speaker Scott Saiki’s intent to push for a statewide Safe Travels Hawaii program (no opt-out) that would apply to all counties?

Speaker Saiki’s proposal … will be universally supported by visitor industry leaders because it will bring uniformity, clarity and consistency in communicating the state’s policy to our source markets in travel and to the general public.

Conversely, this issue has the capacity to seriously divide our communities throughout our state, especially in rural Oahu and on the neighbor islands. As one kupuna from Hawaii island told me: “In Honolulu, you folks in politics and business look at COVID-19 data and statistics, but over here, we look at the faces of our ohana and our neighbors — and we will do everything we possibly can to protect one another.”

This sentiment is more common than one may think, and for me, it reflects a similar vibe and feeling that I witnessed during the summer of 2019 with the blockade of Maunakea Access Road; where people (to include family members and friends) become inspired, focused and compelled to take action in the name and spirit of protecting a place or someone, they cherish and love.

The possibility of blockades and peaceful demonstrations at our state airports and/or within our resort communities that express disdain toward our visitors is not far-fetched and would seriously undermine HTA’s ability to fulfill its strategic objectives, which include the well-being of Hawaii’s people and communities as well as the promotion of Hawaii as a visitor destination.

Having said that, I support Speaker Saiki’s effort to “push the envelope” on this issue, thereby forcing a vigorous debate … wherein the diverse voices and viewpoints of our local communities can help shape a fair and balanced legislative remedy.

What does HTA’s visitor education effort consist of at this time?

HTA’s immediate and long-term goal is to educate the visitor in ways that will inspire behavioral changes that are aligned with our community values of respect for our environment, culture and communities.

In a public-private partnership, the Kuleana campaign is delivered to visitors pre-arrival via industry partners (hotels/lodging, airlines, activities, attractions) and post-arrival by many of the same partners, on-island at their facilities, and also by HTA/HVCB (Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau) as the visitors go to their social media (Facebook and Instagram). These video messages were crafted in English and have been translated for visitors from Japan and other international source markets. …

Were you surprised by the results of the fall survey gauging resident sentiment toward Hawaii tourism? (It found support had fallen to its lowest level since 1988.)

The results … concerned me but did not surprise me. Imagine the joy of a local resident going to their favorite beach, park or mountain trail and “having the place to themselves.” … For many residents, the absence of visitors converging into these areas made for more intimate and personal experiences. While this immediate euphoria is understandable, it is not economically sustainable. …

Resident sentiment toward tourism … provides industry leaders like me with an important context within which we must facilitate transformation of an outdated industrial model of mass tourism, into a renewed cultural and professional art form of Hawaiian hospitality — one that is sensitive to and compatible with our natural surroundings, our communities, Hawaiian cultural practices and kamaaina ways of living. …

Given tourism’s flatlining, due to COVID concerns, is brand marketing the tallest pillar in HTA’s four-pillar plan at this time?

Imagine the four pillars of the HTA strategic plan as being the four instrument sections in a symphonic orchestra. … In this metaphor, the Hawaii visitor experience is envisioned as a symphony or an elaborate musical composition that integrates the four sections into a harmonic whole.

HTA’s global marketing contractors (like HVCB for the U.S. market) are promoting and selling tickets to this symphony and together with our stakeholders and partners, we compose the musical score that becomes the imaginary soundtrack to the visitor’s experience.

Remember, HTA’s branding strategy is built on the health and beauty of our natural resources, the perpetuation and vibrancy of Hawaiian cultural traditions, and the resilience and well-being of our communities.

Thoughts on the future for the long-proposed Center for Hawaiian Music and Dance (CHMD)?

Hawaiian music and dance permeate all aspects of life in our communities and is a brand signature for the Hawaii visitor experience.

Therefore, I believe that one day, CHMD will exist in a physical structure in Waikiki.

… The CHMD concept may be morphing into a decentralized plan, where multiple venues on various islands are integrated into a seamless vision and operating system, for the benefit of local residents and visitors alike. Therefore, HTA has shifted its immediate focus on to the creation of a virtual platform that will one day serve a single CHMD facility or an integrated multi-venue system.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: President and CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority

>> Background: Born and raised in Waikiki (by family elders steeped in Hawaiian culture); now living in Kona. More than 40 years of professional experience in the tourism and resort development industries. Recent experience includes serving as executive director of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association. Also, president/principal adviser for Native Sun Business Group, a business consulting and project management firm focused on Hawaii’s hospitality and real estate development industries.