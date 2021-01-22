Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Driving in Hawaii is bad in every way Today Updated 6:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Everyone knew traffic was bad in Hawaii. But everything about driving? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Everyone knew traffic was bad in Hawaii. But everything about driving? Apparently so, based on the study by the personal finance site WalletHub.com, which ranks the 50th State dead last in gas prices, auto maintenance costs and auto-repair shops per capita. Those last two metrics suggest auto mechanics might be a lucrative vocation. Hawaii ranks 48th in car thefts and, after significant work on highway repairs recently, 49th for road quality. This makes working from home look better and better. Previous Story Off the News: Tune in to Olelo for key speeches