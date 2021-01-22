Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rejoining Paris Climate Accord Today Updated 6:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On so many levels, the start of Joe Biden’s presidency is being hailed with relief and hope. One important front: Biden’s signing of an order for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. That was immediately hailed by leaders in Hawaii, which is staking out clean-energy policies. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On so many levels, the start of Joe Biden’s presidency is being hailed with relief and hope. One important front: Biden’s signing of an order for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. That was immediately hailed by leaders in Hawaii, which is staking out clean-energy policies. “The climate crisis is a global challenge and a global opportunity,” Gov. David Ige said. “Hawaii is a national leader in climate action, embracing the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement in law and igniting a race to 100% renewable electricity among the states and around the world.” Previous Story Off the News: Tune in to Olelo for key speeches