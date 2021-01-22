comscore Off the News: Rejoining Paris Climate Accord | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Rejoining Paris Climate Accord

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

On so many levels, the start of Joe Biden’s presidency is being hailed with relief and hope. One important front: Biden’s signing of an order for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. That was immediately hailed by leaders in Hawaii, which is staking out clean-energy policies. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Tune in to Olelo for key speeches

Scroll Up