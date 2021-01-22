comscore Elections Commission sending its report late | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Elections Commission sending its report late

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

The state Elections Commission, already 20 days late in sending a report to the Legislature on the 2020 elections, voted Thursday to tell House and Senate leaders that it might need even more time to potentially amend any recommendations. Read more

