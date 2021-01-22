comscore Hawaii delegates thank National Guard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii delegates thank National Guard

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO About 200 Hawaii National Guard personnel were sent to Washington, D.C., to help provide security during Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele said Hawaii National Guard troops who were sent to Washington, D.C., were not among those jammed into a parking garage after being told to leave space in the Capitol Complex. Read more

