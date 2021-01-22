comscore Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left, was named to the All-Pro first team this season.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left, was named to the All-Pro first team this season.

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was named the 2020 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 22, 2021

Scroll Up