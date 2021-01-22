Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was named the 2020 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year on Thursday.

The Punahou graduate from Waianae is the second player from Hawaii to win the award and the first since Marcus Mariota was honored by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Buckner, of Samoan descent, earned his first NFL All-Pro first-team selection this season, his first with the Colts, after posting 58 tackles, including a 9.5 sacks, a franchise record for a defensive tackle. He ranked fourth among defensive tackles in total tackles, second in solo stops, third in tackles for loss, second in sacks and third in forced fumbles.

“Of all the accolades that I’ve received in my career this one means the most to me,” Buckner said in a video message released by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “Because as a kid growing up in Hawaii I was very inspired by the Polynesian players in the NFL and they gave me hope that one day that could be me and I just pray I can inspire our youth to do the same and chase their dreams.”

The formal presentation of the award will be held during the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration on Jan. 21, 2022.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate DeForest on a historic year,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman Jesse Sapolu said. “He is a tremendous role model and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”