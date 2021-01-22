Retief Goosen goes low to lead Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you thought the scores were low at Waialae Country Club last week, just take a look at what’s going on at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Read more

With just a light breeze blowing across the Jack Nicklaus-designed course located seaside at the Four Seasons Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii, you’d best put a brick on the pedal of the golf cart and not take it off until Saturday afternoon if you want to be hoisting a PGA Tour Champions trophy on the weekend.

Scott Parel posted an early 8-under 64, normally good enough for the 18-hole lead, but not on this Thursday afternoon. South African Retief Goosen and first-timer Darren Clarke eased past Parel at the finish line in what can only be described as a birdie fest. Of the 42 golfers in this winners-only field that was modified somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 18 were in the 60s and 33 shot par or better with a first-round scoring average of 70.09.

Goosen birdied eight of his first 11 holes and 10 of 14, while Clarke carded seven birdies and an eagle en route to a blistering 9-under 63. But it was Goosen who was the submarine commander on this beautiful day. He saved par with a clutch 10-footer at 15 to bring the magical 59 into view, but ran out of gas coming in to settle for a 10-under 62 and a one-shot lead over Clarke.

The Boss of the Moss Loren Roberts set the 18-hole record here with a 61 in 2006. Goosen had an 18-footer at the last to equal that stellar round, but missed it to the right side before settling for par. Like Clarke, Goosen was bogey free, but he had several lengthy par saves to remain in the lead.

The flat stick, he said afterward, was his friend.

“You shoot 10 under, you make everything and that’s what happened today,” Goosen said. “I saw the greens (Wednesday) in the pro-am, I made nine birdies and today I made 10 birdies. So I’m seeing the lines very well on the greens at the moment and the putter’s working.”

He has plenty of company at the top. Hualalai winner in 2017, Jerry Kelly also got off to a fast start to drop to 8 under after 14, but like Goosen, parred in to finish tied for third at 64 with Parel. Past Sony Open champion K.J. Choi and Kevin Sutherland were another two shots off the pace at 6-under 66. Even with a 62, Goosen can’t get too comfortable. He hit some loose shots coming in and needed his putter to come through for him to keep him in the lead.

Goosen will be paired with Clarke today as the second round of this senior circuit event continues. There are 11 hall of famers in the field and most on the golf course today are capable of going low. It sets up for an interesting second round considered moving day in a 54-hole tournament like this.