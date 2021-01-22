University of Hawaii basketball team looks to end skid at Cal State Fullerton

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Experience can be an exacting teacher as the University of Hawaii basketball team continues to learn on the run.

After absorbing some tough lessons over a three-game losing streak, the Rainbow Warriors will attempt to convert the recent adversity into preparation for their next test, this weekend’s Big West road series at Cal State Fullerton.

The ’Bows (3-3, 1-3 Big West Conference) opened the conference season by splitting a series at UC Riverside, dropping the second game on a late bucket, then lost both ends of a home set with Cal State Bakersfield last week at SimpliFi Arena.

They’ll look to get back on track starting with today’s game at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif. The ’Bows and Titans (3-4, 2-4) meet again on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. Hawaii time both days.

“I felt like we learned a lot, especially as a team, because we have to adjust on defense and on offense we have to execute better,” UH forward James Jean-Marie said of last week’s home losses. “So it’s always a lesson for us either way.”

Some lessons will be new for a roster stocked with newcomers as the ’Bows continue to develop their on-court chemistry and consistency. Others were reinforced against a seasoned and physical Cal State Bakersfield team.

“Defense and rebounds have got to be our hallmark,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “It’s got to be our foundation.

“We might have some tough shooting nights, maybe you miss some good looks, … but our defense and our rebounding have to always be there. At the end of the day, we need to be flowing in all three phases and we have to have more games where everybody’s clicking at the same time.”

The Rainbows will try to end their current streak by extending another. UH has won the last five meetings with Cal State Fullerton, including the last three in Orange County.

Last week, UH outrebounded CSUB 37-34 in the first game, but the advantage on the boards flipped to the Roadrunners 39-20. CSUB also outscored UH in the paint by a combined 74-48 margin in the series.

The ’Bows will face a Cal State Fullerton team featuring the top two rebounders in the Big West in senior Josh Hall (8.5 per game) and sophomore Vincent Lee (7.9). Junior guard Tray Maddox Jr., a 6-foot-6 transfer from Oakland, leads the Titans at 13.7 points per game, followed by Lee at 12.9.

Cal State Fullerton is coming off a split with Cal State Northridge, dropping the first game 86-85 followed by an 85-77 win led by Lee’s 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting and 11 rebounds.

“They have really shot the ball well from 3, they’re coming off a big win. But that’s kind of unique about our league, you’re playing different styles,” Ganot said. “We have to be ready to play different ways and I think we have the ability to play different styles within the game and within the year.”

UH counters with three players ranking among the Big West’s top five in field-goal percentage in Mate Colina (66.7), Jean-Marie (62.5) and Casdon Jardine (60.5). Jean-Marie enters the week leading the team with 14.7 points per game with Jardine next at 12.5.

Ganot said the coaching staff is “still tinkering” with the rotations as the Big West season progresses, a process usually ironed out in the nonconference schedule in November and December.

“They’re not nonconference games, but they are in the sense of figuring your team out,” Ganot said. “But we are getting closer to getting a better idea of the identity of this group.”

BIG WEST MEN’S BASKETBALL

At Titan Gym, Fullerton, Calif.

Hawaii (3-3, 1-3 BWC) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-4, 2-4)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 3 p.m.

>> Online video: ESPN3

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM