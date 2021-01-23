Letters: Surgeon general charge should’ve gone forward; COVID-19 vaccine shots went smoothly at Pier 2; Let broken glass remain as a reminder at Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surgeon general charge should’ve gone forward

I am very disappointed with our prosecutor, Steve Alm, for dropping the charges against Surgeon General Jerome Adams for violating the emergency COVID-19 order (“Judge dismisses COVID-19 violation case against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 20).

Why should he get preferential treatment compared to other people living in Hawaii?

I say he should be charged no matter who he is, and spend some time in jail, and don’t forget the fine.

Joey Lee

Waipahu

COVID-19 vaccine shots went smoothly at Pier 2

My husband and I received our vaccinations on the second day of the administration of shots at Pier 2. We would like to thank everyone for making this such a positive experience.

We were there for no more than an hour from parking to leaving (including the wait time after the shot). It was extremely well-organized and smooth moving to the different stations. Everyone was professional, informative and friendly. Thank you to the medical staff and the volunteers for the long hours they spent to help their community.

This is a positive start to a new year.

Aloha to all.

Marge Callahan

Aiea

Let broken glass remain as a reminder at Capitol

Did anyone else notice during the inauguration, a scene of a broken glass window panel on a door leading into our nation’s Capitol?

I thought that image significant.

I hope that broken glass door panel will never be replaced. May that broken glass door panel remind all Americans that freedom is not free.

“Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.”

James Frisbie

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

