comscore Letters: Surgeon general charge should’ve gone forward; COVID-19 vaccine shots went smoothly at Pier 2; Let broken glass remain as a reminder at Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Surgeon general charge should’ve gone forward; COVID-19 vaccine shots went smoothly at Pier 2; Let broken glass remain as a reminder at Capitol

  • Today
  • Updated 8:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a press conference in Honolulu on Aug. 25.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a press conference in Honolulu on Aug. 25.

I am very disappointed with our prosecutor, Steve Alm, for dropping the charges against Surgeon General Jerome Adams for violating the emergency COVID-19 order Read more

Previous Story
John De Fries: The Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO wants isles’ visitor industry to be sensitive to Hawaiian culture and kamaaina ways of living

Scroll Up