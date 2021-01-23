Hawaii hotels have the lowest December occupancy rate in the nation
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s outlook isn’t expected to show improvement until around summer, with meaningful recovery not anticipated to begin until the third quarter — and that’s only if the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts are successful.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Recent data shows that Hawaii hotels were just 23.8% full in December — the lowest occupancy of any state in the nation.