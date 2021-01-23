comscore Hawaii hotels have the lowest December occupancy rate in the nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii hotels have the lowest December occupancy rate in the nation

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s outlook isn’t expected to show improvement until around summer, with meaningful recovery not anticipated to begin until the third quarter — and that’s only if the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts are successful.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Recent data shows that Hawaii hotels were just 23.8% full in December — the lowest occupancy of any state in the nation.

Hawaii hotels finished December with the lowest occupancy of any state in the nation. Only Washington, D.C.’s hotel occupancy was worse. Read more

