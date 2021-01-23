comscore Hawaii’s Land Board cracks down on illegal seawalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Land Board cracks down on illegal seawalls

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The row of subdivisions and homes between Camp Mokuleia Beach and the Hawaii Polo Club that are armored with seabags and “burrito revetments.” This 1.4 mile stretch of coastline in recent years has become completely inaccessible to the public. The only public shoreline access on Hoomana Place was walled off by a beachfront property owner and seawalls bookend that stretch of beach.

Members of Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources expressed growing concern Friday about the loss of Hawaii’s beaches to homeowners erecting illegal seawalls as they ordered several structures to be removed along beaches on Oahu and Molokai and fined the property owners. Read more

