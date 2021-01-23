Hawaii’s Land Board cracks down on illegal seawalls
By Sophie Cocke
Today
Updated 12:04 a.m.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The row of subdivisions and homes between Camp Mokuleia Beach and the Hawaii Polo Club that are armored with seabags and “burrito revetments.” This 1.4 mile stretch of coastline in recent years has become completely inaccessible to the public. The only public shoreline access on Hoomana Place was walled off by a beachfront property owner and seawalls bookend that stretch of beach.