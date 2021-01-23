Waialua ‘food hub’ runs into opposition from community
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
About 90 farmers have expressed interest in using the proposed food hub, says project leader Justin Alexander. Above, the old Waialua Sugar Co. factory smokestack still stands on the property.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A developer plans to build a gin and vodka distillery on the old Waialua Sugar Co. site along with a farm processing facility, commercial kitchen and farmers market.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree