Rainbow Wahine win late against Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine win late against Cal State Fullerton

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Olivia Davies and CSU Fullerton’s Bella Stratford and Carolyn Gill pursued the ball during the first half on Friday.

Freshman Olivia Davies and senior Amy Atwell hit key free throws in the final 1:56 as Hawaii escaped with a 49-47 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena. Read more

