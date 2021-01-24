K-Drama: Jin’s mother strikes up secret deal on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Jin tries to cut off his ties with Carrie but all the while his relationship with Ye Ji grows further apart. Jin’s mother secretly strikes up a deal with Carrie in order to save the company.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. today

Hwan’s family finds out Carrie was behind Jin’s disappearance, throwing them into a fury. Hwan is overcome with agony when he finds out the truth about the accident.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 107-108

6:45 p.m. Monday

Hwa-ran finds out the truth. Woon-gil and Yu-na’s relationship is strained. Yu-min kidnaps Sun-joo.

Episodes 109-110

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Se-hee finds out where Sun-joo is hidden away. Se-hee and Yu-min are both suspicious of each other. Soon-nam and Sun-joo reunite as mother and daughter.

“Penthouse”

Episode 21

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Soo-ryeon and Logan pass judgment on the people of Hera Club. The grown-ups are taken into police custody while their children are harassed at school. Meanwhile, Yoon-hee is under intense pressure from Soo-ryeon to turn herself in and she makes a huge mistake.

Episode 22 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

In this season’s final episode, Yoon-hee pleads guilty to killing Soo-ryeon, leaving Ro-na to fend for herself. Meanwhile, Dan-tae has something to hold over Logan’s head and Seo-jin hears something shocking from Eun-byul.

“Delayed Justice”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Friday

Tae-yong confronts Jo Ki-soo and declares war on him, but his team faces a critical situation that could foil the entire operation because of the scandal around the misuse of funds.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Doo-sik gets suspicious of Tae-yong’s and Sam-soo’s intentions. Doo-sik retains another attorney to represent him, ending his relationship with Tae-yong and Sam-soo. Sam-soo on the other hand is sorely disappointed at Tae-yong for donating their funds and leaves. Each team member leaves to pursue their own path.

