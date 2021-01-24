Officials balk at near-doubling of price of Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated Midnight
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Ala Wai flood project now is projected to cost nearly $651 million after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made dramatic changes. Above, a view of Ala Wai Canal in Waikiki as seen on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree