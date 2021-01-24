comscore Officials balk at near-doubling of price of Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials balk at near-doubling of price of Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project

  By Allison Schaefers
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Ala Wai flood project now is projected to cost nearly $651 million after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made dramatic changes. Above, a view of Ala Wai Canal in Waikiki as seen on Saturday.

    The Ala Wai flood project now is projected to cost nearly $651 million after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made dramatic changes. Above, a view of Ala Wai Canal in Waikiki as seen on Saturday.

The cost of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project has nearly doubled to $651 million, potentially stalling the two-decades-old project once again. Read more

