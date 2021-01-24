comscore Tab to fix Waiea luxury condo tower in Kakaako tops $100M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tab to fix Waiea luxury condo tower in Kakaako tops $100M

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Howard Hughes Corp. intends to pay an estimated $114.5 million to repair a long list of problems in the 177-unit Waiea tower at Ward Village.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Residents of the Waiea condo have complained loud popping noises from the glass panels have plagued the tower since it opened in late 2016.

The developer of the most luxurious condominium tower in Kakaako has decided to pony up over $100 million to fix defects that have vexed homeowners in the 4-year-old building. Read more

