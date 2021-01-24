Tab to fix Waiea luxury condo tower in Kakaako tops $100M
Howard Hughes Corp. intends to pay an estimated $114.5 million to repair a long list of problems in the 177-unit Waiea tower at Ward Village.
Residents of the Waiea condo have complained loud popping noises from the glass panels have plagued the tower since it opened in late 2016.
