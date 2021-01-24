Vital statistics: Jan. 1 – 7 and 15 – 21, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 1-7
>> Kalen Michael Anderson and Jordin Chantell Wasson
>> Charlene Balboa and Shawn Peter Kalani Hart Henriksen
>> Eric Edward Caulfield and Laura Katelyn Valley
>> Markida Morray Clawson and John Wesley Barnes
>> Douglas Kaikane Dela Cruz and Jennifer Anne Ford
>> Destiny Andrea Ellingberg and Treonna Marie Atkins-Bell
>> Alexis Marie Farrar and Octavio Gomez
>> Michael Lee Heyman and Darlene Esta Ramones
>> Alisa Lynn Kanamu and Brian Keith Indreginal
>> Ali Noman Khan and Saima Firdoos
>> Joseph John Kocovsky Jr. and Sara Laurie Martin
>> Brian Francis Koepke and Jacqueline Lisa Sarfati
>> Alyssa Hope Kuffel and David Manuel Muniz
>> Corrin Rene LaCouture and Garrett James Coonrod
>> Elliott Pearson Laws and Jose Carlos Ostaiza Cardenas
>> Bennett Fredric Matlin and Candace Lea Holloway
>> Diether Dane Carino Mendoza and Shrace Lauren Quelnan Riodil
>> Marigold Sky Murray and Terry Demetrius Stewart
>> Ka Hang Alex Ng and Elaine Yee Ling Wong
>> Devannalynn Agatui Passi and Malefai Jonathan Moetoto
>> Elizabeth Fern Pinkerman and Abdullah Farqaleet
>> Kasandra Ke‘ala O Kapualani Puahala and Aaron Kekoa Verano
>> Christopher William Rouse and Charlotte Ann Wright
>> Kristin Dorline Smith and Brian James Robben
>> Kaimana Kaleikaumaka Swann-Merritt and Shardenei Ku’uipo Hokuaunalani Luning
>> Jason Anthony Taglianetti and Patricia Lou Almirez
>> Weejay Elbelau Tatingal and Talitha Balie Alexander
>> Miller Ualesi and Nadean Napua-Nani Lino
>> Robert Michael Walker and Sharon Elissa Stephens
>> Dillon Shayne Maika‘i Wedemeyer and Kelly Ann McInally
>> Rodger ONeil White and Kendra Elise Uila Ramie
>> Mahealani Tania Yamaguchi and Frank Kepa
>> Mary Puanani Yomes and Andrew Ah Kui Ling
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 15-21
>> Laurie Pui Ling Au and Tyler Sho Matsubayashi
>> Ricardo Valenzuela Carrillo Jr. and Ashley Pololena Barrozo
>> Levi Sean Collins and Brandon Lee Burns
>> Scott Douglas De Coito and Chelsy Ann Napualani Kukahiko
>> Anjelik Jennifer Espanola and Gavin James Aspelund
>> Lily Etta Ford and Matthew Andrew Stapleton
>> Jessica Estella Garcia and Hilda Caridad Fernandez
>> Jessica Leilani Grant and Paul Ryan Monaco
>> Roy Franklin Houchin III and Hayriye Nehir Yimaz
>> Liko Moore Katsutani and Whitney Lee Kim
>> Joshua Leo‘ola Maikalani Eclarin Kealanahele and Sydney Dee Waite
>> Sydney Morgan Kinhalt and David Donovan Browning
>> Christian Shaun Ferrer Marquez and Khristine Rea Calibuso Marin
>> Ronald Allen McDaniel and Susan Dalena Stevens
>> Jed Tadashi Miyazaki and Darlene Sadano Ferreira
>> Patrick Mario Masaichi Nii and Taryn Pilialoha Saiki Bundalian
>> Camila Viviana Ramos and Jovany Moses Boubion
>> Taylor Kiana Rojas and Gerardo Enriquez Jr.
>> Brian Maika‘i Taheny and Deja Cheylies Leialoha Ceruti
>> Rebecca Susan Tang and Kyler Daniel Vazquez
>> Dale Joshua Tubon and Jascilyn Kelly-Ann Marie Baligad
>> Clarence McCurdy Virtue III and Beatriz da Silva Cantelmo
>> Allen Galinato Yadao and Janet Matute Leano
>> Samanta Francisca Zeppelin Gallegos and David Patrick Carson
>> Xu Zhang and Laurence Raymond Orr
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 1-7
>> Theo Kai de Jaeger Svec
>> Catalina Kaimana Grasse
>> Otto Thomas Hancock
>> Ocean Ernest Melvin Shenan Chris Ho
>> Amelia Ryan Ingram
>> Levi Hua Feng Lau
>> David Rashad Mass
>> Randy Hiromo Murakami
>> Julien Golden Nealis
>> April Lori Reid
>> Acetyn Kaleoalohapoinaoleohelemanu Cummings Tolentino
>> Keanu Shim Vasconcellos
>> Charlotte Michaela Madlangbayan Williams
>> Gabriel Patrick Keone Wilson
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 15-21
>> Kleon John Aquino
>> Cambria Capri Baptiste
>> Kaylee Rose Ku‘umaka Blas
>> Elisa Fay DeGraffenried
>> Gregory Sigapoa Jr. Xavier Finau
>> Oliver He
>> June O’Brien Hertaus
>> Grayson Ayato Kobayashi
>> Rhett Aleksander Lee
>> Ira Clay Lewis
>> Connor Ansel McKenna
>> Princeton Keanu Mijares
>> Jayden Carter Newton Jr.
>> Noelle Grace Nguyen
>> Liam Noah Obana
>> Eleanor Charity Odle-Aguilera
>> Maya Lilia Portillo
>> Azriel Zayd Ozzie Valdez Ramos
>> Braxton Kamaleiimalama‘iaenamano‘ekolu Sakamoto
>> Faye Ailie Marie Smith
>> Elite Charming Souza
>> Toren Jimin Song Tamashiro
>> Evan Kai Way
>> Katherine Helena Weddington
