Hawaii men’s basketball team rebounds to beat Cal State Fullerton

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Hawaii’s dominance on the backboards powered the Rainbow Warrior basketball team to a 76-53 bounce-back win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

