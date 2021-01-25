Column: Differences between men, women are more than just skin-deep

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We celebrate the differences between men and women. As the French say, “Vive la difference!”

However, gender differences come with various health-related strengths and weaknesses that often are not fully appreciated. Males typically are known for being stronger and faster than women (hunters versus gatherers), but life expectancy for males is five years shorter than for females. Today’s data show that for American women over 65 years, more than half are widows, outnumbering widowers by more than 3-to-1.

Although women seek medical care more frequently than men, males have more health issues at a younger age than women. Some of these male health issues may be related to riskier lifestyle choices, including smoking and excess alcohol. Still, other health issues may be linked to dietary choices.

Regardless of gender, it is becoming more critical to support immune health with good nutrition and physical activity. In addition to meeting vitamin and mineral needs, maintaining muscle mass within our genetic potential is vital for immune function. Muscles can serve as a protein reserve during illness, and having extra muscle can benefit the immune function and enhance recovery from serious health problems.

Question: What nutrients help to support immune function and build muscle?

Answer: Although all 40-plus essential nutrients are needed for health, protein and 12 key micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) are especially needed to support a healthy immune system. The most commonly deficient immune nutrients are vitamins D and E, especially in people consuming lower-fat diets. Research also shows that sunlight exposure does not guarantee adequate vitamin D status.

In general, men are more likely to be low in nutrients like vitamins A and C (from fruits and vegetables). In contrast, women are more likely to have insufficient copper and protein in their diets (from red meats, poultry, seafood, eggs, beans, soy products, nuts and seeds). Iron is also essential for immune function and is most commonly low in women. Men can become low on iron, especially those involved in physical activities with high sweat loss. For both men and women, protein needs are based on body weight, with needs greater in heavier people. Overweight individuals or those who are limiting calories require more protein than others to maintain their muscle mass.

Q: Can we build muscle even with aging?

A: Resistance exercise, also called strength training, is well known to build muscle strength and increase muscle mass. A recent review of 30 studies on resistance exercise in men and women over age 50 concluded that older men and women can both build muscle mass and strength. So, you are never too old to benefit from resistance exercise. The benefits include an improved immune system, along with functioning and feeling better.

Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., are nutritionists in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dobbs also works with University Health Services.