comscore Celebration plans for the Queen Lili‘uokalani home and many Hawaii governors could cost $53,000 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Celebration plans for the Queen Lili‘uokalani home and many Hawaii governors could cost $53,000

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974 Queen Lili‘uokalani’s bedroom is maintained in immaculate condition for viewing by visitors to the governor’s residence.

    STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974

    Queen Lili‘uokalani’s bedroom is maintained in immaculate condition for viewing by visitors to the governor’s residence.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974 A permanent addition to the governor’s mansion at Washington Place was the patio on the east lawn, constructed in 1954.

    STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974

    A permanent addition to the governor’s mansion at Washington Place was the patio on the east lawn, constructed in 1954.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The cost of the festivities for Washington Place would be for booklets, DVDs, webinar production and anniversary pins.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The cost of the festivities for Washington Place would be for booklets, DVDs, webinar production and anniversary pins.

One of the most esteemed houses in Hawaii, Washington Place, turns 175 years old this year. Read more

Previous Story
Queen’s opens vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Concert Hall

Scroll Up