Celebration plans for the Queen Lili‘uokalani home and many Hawaii governors could cost $53,000
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974
Queen Lili‘uokalani’s bedroom is maintained in immaculate condition for viewing by visitors to the governor’s residence.
STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE / 1974
A permanent addition to the governor’s mansion at Washington Place was the patio on the east lawn, constructed in 1954.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The cost of the festivities for Washington Place would be for booklets, DVDs, webinar production and anniversary pins.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree