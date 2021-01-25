Snow possible for the Big Isle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Windy and rainy weather is expected, especially for the windward sides of all islands, but Hawaii island will get the most.

A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday through Tuesday afternoon for the Big Island. Windward and mountain areas, particularly Hilo and the Puna and Kau districts, are at greatest risk for flooding, the National Weather Serv­ice said.

There’s also a good chance some 6 inches of snow will have fallen overnight Sunday and could last for the next few days atop the summits of Hawaii island.

A winter advisory was in effect for Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea with a mix of snow and freezing rain falling overnight up to the 12,500-foot levels. An earlier forecast had predicted up to a foot of the white stuff for Sunday night.

“It looks like it’ll stay cold for a few days,” said National Weather Service forecaster Pete Donaldson. “If the air is nice and clear, we can see snow on the Big Island from Diamond Head.”

Hualalai and Maui’s Haleakala, at lower elevations, are not expected to receive any snowfall.

A strong high-pressure system northeast of the islands will keep strong winds blowing through most of the week.

Rainfall was expected to be heaviest Sunday night on Hawaii island and should spread to the other islands by tonight.

The weather service warns that flood-prone roads and low-lying areas may be closed because of runoff and overflowing streams.

Rapid runoff could also cause flooding and property damage in urban areas.

Drier weather is expected for the second half of this week.