Snow possible for the Big Isle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Snow possible for the Big Isle

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • TIM WRIGHT/ SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / JAN. 14, 2021 The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa may see a foot of snow this week, forecasters said. A blanket of snow on Mauna Kea is seen here from Akolea Road in Hilo last January.

    The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa may see a foot of snow this week, forecasters said. A blanket of snow on Mauna Kea is seen here from Akolea Road in Hilo last January.

Windy and rainy weather is expected, especially for the windward sides of all islands, but Hawaii island will get the most. Read more

