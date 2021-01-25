comscore Hall of Famer Mike Singletary headlines Hula Bowl coaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hall of Famer Mike Singletary headlines Hula Bowl coaches

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS New York Jets coach Rex Ryan talks to players during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010. The Jets won 23-20 in overtime.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    New York Jets coach Rex Ryan talks to players during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010. The Jets won 23-20 in overtime.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary, center, talks with side judge Greg Meyer, right, and back judge Terrence Miles in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2010, in San Diego.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary, center, talks with side judge Greg Meyer, right, and back judge Terrence Miles in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2010, in San Diego.

The Hula Bowl’s faculty now includes one of the top defensive players in football history. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up