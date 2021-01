Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A private school’s history can be a factor in its survival, but basic economics even more so. That reality is playing out in the sad announcement posted on St. Ann School in Kaneohe, which will close after 180 years.

The story is that St. Ann Church was established in 1841 on land gifted to the Catholic missionaries after helping a local chief by supplying needed lamp oil — the school formally opened in 1872. But tuition became harder for families to afford — and the pandemic didn’t help with that.

Booming glass, $100 million repair bill

Some three years into a legal battle over fixing defects at Waiea, the most luxurious condo tower in Kakaako, Texas-based developer Howard Hughes Corp. now plans to shell out upwards of $100 million for repairs — and expects to recoup its outlay from a general contractor, other responsible parties and insurance proceeds.

Among the most glaring defects: The building’s 36-story cobalt-blue wavy glass curtain facade emits sounds that residents say are similar to a sonic boom, particularly in evening and overnight hours. With plans in the works for more Ward Village towers, architectural flourishes that feature aesthetic vision — without shattering sleep — are welcome.