comscore The Electric Kitchen: Wheat, barley, rye oh my! | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: Wheat, barley, rye oh my!

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 5:50 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017 Put sweet potatoes to good use in a gluten-free hummus.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    Put sweet potatoes to good use in a gluten-free hummus.

When facing a gluten-free diet, the basic premise of choosing wheat is out. Read more

Previous Story
A community meets at the fish market

Scroll Up