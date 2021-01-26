The Electric Kitchen: Wheat, barley, rye oh my!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

White or wheat? If you’re going the healthy route, you’d say wheat, right? But when facing a gluten-free diet, the basic premise of choosing wheat is out. Many of those who must live gluten-free suffer from an autoimmune disease called celiac, set off by the body’s reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. This reaction damages healthy cells that line the walls of the small intestine, blocking the absorption of nutrients from food. This week’s recipes show that gluten-free foods can be interesting and tasty.

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

3 cups sweet potato, peeled and cut into large pieces

2 cloves garlic, smashed

Olive oil (for drizzling)

3 tablespoons tahini or tahini butter

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

Juice from 1 lime

1 cup water

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a rack in upper third of oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Place sweet potato and garlic on baking sheet; drizzle generously with olive oil and toss to coat. Roast 20 minutes and toss; roast another 20 minutes, until potato is tender and browned.

Let cool, then transfer to a blender and puree until smooth.

Add tahini, salt and lime juice; pulse to mix. With blender on low, gradually add water to reach desired consistency. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 2 tablespoons of drizzled olive oil): 160 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 3 g protein.

HAMBURGER CASSEROLE

Nonstick cooking spray

2 (10.5-ounce) cans gluten-free cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

5 small potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 pounds ground beef, browned

1-1/2 cups shredded cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine soup, milk, salt and pepper. Mix well; set aside.

In prepared dish, layer potatoes, ground beef, soup mix and cheese. Cover with foil; bake 1 hour. Remove foil; bake another 30 minutes, until potatoes are fork- tender. Let sit 10 minutes before serving. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 15% fat ground beef, cheddar cheese and not including salt to taste): 340 calories, 20 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 20 g protein.

SALMON WITH CREAMY FETA CUCUMBERS

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 lemon, cut in half

4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets, skinless

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> Cucumber topping:

1/4 cup feta cheese

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 lemon

1 pound seedless cucumbers, sliced

1/4 cup small mint leaves, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> To make topping: In a food processor, combine feta and yogurt. Add zest from lemon and squeeze in 3 tablespoons lemon juice; puree until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, toss cucumbers with yogurt mix; fold in mint leaves and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat oil on medium. Place 2 lemon halves, cut sides down, in skillet.

Season salmon with salt and pepper; place in skillet and cook until golden brown, 3 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer salmon to plate with lemon as garnish. Serve feta- cucumber topping over salmon. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 370 calories, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 33 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.